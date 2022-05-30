ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 501 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 472,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,734,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 331,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 683.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 369,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

