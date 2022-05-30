ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.01.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

