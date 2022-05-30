ETF Managers Group LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

RMD opened at $208.30 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

