ETF Managers Group LLC Has $925,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.