ETF Managers Group LLC Has $870,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its position in California Water Service Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CWT stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

