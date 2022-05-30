ETF Managers Group LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

CTLT stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

