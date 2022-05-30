ETF Managers Group LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 547,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

