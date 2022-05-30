ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 237 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $134.55 on Monday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

