ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

