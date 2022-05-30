ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 123 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE:ROK opened at $211.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

