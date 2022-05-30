ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $343.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.16 and a 200-day moving average of $468.47. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

