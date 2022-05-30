ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.91.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $264.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

