Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.00

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 69095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £115.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,702.53).

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

