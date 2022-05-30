Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $436,712.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,350.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $132,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,917,310 shares in the company, valued at $27,617,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,302. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 14,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.19. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.