ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,375. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at $17,087,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 85,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

