EpiK Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.31 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

