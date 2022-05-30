Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVC. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

