Enstar Group LTD Acquires Shares of 58,315 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Ares Capital makes up about 0.4% of Enstar Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

ARCC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. 277,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,495. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

