Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$710.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

