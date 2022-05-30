Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,695 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,519,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

Shares of EDR stock traded up 0.23 on Monday, hitting 22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,703. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 24.62 and its 200-day moving average is 28.38.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

