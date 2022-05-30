Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EMCF opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.50. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.69% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

