Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EMBKW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,814. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

