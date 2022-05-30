Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $77,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $196.68 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

