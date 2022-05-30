electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

ECOR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. 3,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

