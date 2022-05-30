Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,560 shares during the period. Elastic comprises about 1.2% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $39,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 205,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.65. 63,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

