Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $42.25. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Eisai has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

