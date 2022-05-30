Edgewell Personal Care Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
NYSE EPC opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.