Edgewell Personal Care Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

