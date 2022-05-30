eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $138.00

eBoost (EBST) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $407,641.81 and approximately $138.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00217201 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006447 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

