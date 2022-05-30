Eaton Vance Management Sells 29,856 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $330,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

HD stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,056. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

