Eaton Vance Management Sells 228,611 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 228,611 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Visa worth $729,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.