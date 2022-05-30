Eaton Vance Management Sells 212,592 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,537,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,592 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $247,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

