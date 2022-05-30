Eaton Vance Management Sells 140,734 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,734 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $224,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. 109,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

