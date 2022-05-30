Eaton Vance Management Has $350.84 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 448,296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $350,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 900,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.