Eaton Vance Management Has $201.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $201,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $312,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.78. 126,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

