Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.35% of Zoetis worth $403,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $196,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after buying an additional 561,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.10. 83,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

