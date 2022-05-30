DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report $92.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.51 million and the highest is $93.00 million. DZS posted sales of $82.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $394.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DZS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 3,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,724. The stock has a market cap of $480.52 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.27. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DZS by 87,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

