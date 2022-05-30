DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.