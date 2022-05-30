Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives $119.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DUOL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $42,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 629,498 shares of company stock valued at $55,918,511 and have sold 1,167 shares valued at $106,162. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

