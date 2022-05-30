Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Short Interest Update

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Dune Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,504. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

