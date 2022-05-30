Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.48. 42,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $366,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $348,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

