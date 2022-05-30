Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.40. 90,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

