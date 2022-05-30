Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:DUK traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.40. 90,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.42.
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
