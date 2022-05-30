DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. 24,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,234. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 67.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after buying an additional 356,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $15,651,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 156.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 434,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 265,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

