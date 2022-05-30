Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.