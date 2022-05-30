DOGGY (DOGGY) Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $717,717.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.64 or 0.01924781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00430916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 566% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,699,327 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars.

