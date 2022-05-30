Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.45 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.45 billion and $590.33 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00217467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001597 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006133 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

