DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $31,061.52

DMScript (DMST) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $31,061.52 and approximately $25.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 398.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,874.78 or 0.39179281 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00484654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008607 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

