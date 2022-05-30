Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes Position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 837,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000. XpresSpa Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $79,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XSPA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XSPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on XpresSpa Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

