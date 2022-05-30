Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. PDF Solutions comprises approximately 0.6% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of PDF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

