Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Takes $388,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

