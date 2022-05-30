Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New $581,000 Investment in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $1,635,000.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.34. 56,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.54). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

